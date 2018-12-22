Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 41.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 623,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 867,347 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.02M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 2.64 million shares traded or 58.39% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 74.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 296,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07M, down from 397,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 2.38 million shares traded or 344.62% up from the average. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has risen 8.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 21,128 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $57.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 16 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Republic Services had 48 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 10 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, February 21. Argus Research initiated Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Wednesday, May 18 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan initiated the shares of RSG in report on Thursday, December 17 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 28 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $17.04 million activity. On Thursday, July 12 Serianni Charles F sold $665,000 worth of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 9,500 shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $108,525 was made by Kirk Jennifer M on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co holds 811,699 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 54 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 5,115 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has 25,137 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 648 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 7,315 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 6,692 were reported by Conning. Swarthmore Gru invested in 130,500 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 82,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ci, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 2,807 shares. 208,301 were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,088 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 0.07% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Omers Administration holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 88,400 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 26.23% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.61 per share. RSG’s profit will be $249.92M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.10% negative EPS growth.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 9,153 shares to 89,920 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 21,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Among 2 analysts covering Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ambac Financial Group Inc. had 10 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26.0 target in Thursday, November 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 5 by BTIG Research. M Partners upgraded the shares of AMBC in report on Friday, May 12 to “Neutral” rating. BTIG Research maintained Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) on Monday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, December 13 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by M Partners on Monday, December 19 to “Sell”. BTIG Research upgraded Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) on Thursday, March 2 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 21 by BTIG Research.