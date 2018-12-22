America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 2.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 105,994 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.04M, down from 108,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93M shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Non-Binding GBP10 a Share Takeover Offer From CME Group; 21/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 20; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM CME GROUP; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Terms of GBP3.9 Bln Offer for NEX

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 8,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,221 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.81M, down from 112,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1.53 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.13% or 101,477 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prudential Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,992 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 1,035 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Llc reported 3,190 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Aviva Public Ltd Co has 164,359 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il holds 3,713 shares. 6,768 were reported by Hilltop Holdg. Heritage Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,200 shares. Honeywell Interest Inc owns 69,600 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44M for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “What President George H.W. Bushâ€™s day of mourning means for stock, bond and commodity traders – MarketWatch” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cboe Global (CBOE) November Volumes Rise Y/Y, Shares Up – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Ethanol producer Poet LLC asks CME (CME) for chagnes to swaps contract, amid worries about heavy selling by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CME Group, Home Depot, Target: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 12 – Benzinga” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Santa Rally Stuck In The Chimney? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, September 11 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, August 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, November 20. The company was maintained on Monday, February 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 11. Bank of America maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Monday, November 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 10 with “Overweight”.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.23 million activity. $1.37M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares were sold by Tobin Jack J. GEPSMAN MARTIN J sold $51,689 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday, September 13. Carey Charles P had sold 5,000 shares worth $959,220 on Tuesday, November 20. 3,353 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares with value of $626,039 were sold by Holzrichter Julie. Winkler Julie also sold $1.14 million worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, November 16. The insider Bernacchi Jeffrey M. sold $878,762.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 27 report. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Monday, June 11 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 27. Atlantic Securities upgraded the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, November 10 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 22 by Wunderlich.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2018: BILI, BABA, ERIC, QTRH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, INFY, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2018 : NLY, F, BAC, MSFT, EEP, WFC, V, SBUX, INTC, QQQ, LBRDA, SIRI – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2018: CAMP, ARLO, CRCM, IDTI, MSFT, CSCO, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock and Microsoft collab on retirement platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 34,667 are owned by Amarillo National Bank & Trust. New York-based Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Melvin LP invested in 3.16% or 2.62M shares. 387 were accumulated by Sageworth. Burney holds 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 180,448 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Graham Lp reported 31,659 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Veritable LP holds 364,335 shares. The South Carolina-based South State Corporation has invested 3.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Punch And Assoc Inv Inc has 0.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maple Mgmt Inc holds 5.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 197,372 shares. Cim Ltd Com reported 4,773 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 244,803 shares.