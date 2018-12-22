Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 19.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 46,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,916 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.65 million, up from 235,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 11.80 million shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 3.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 1,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.39 million, up from 49,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook:; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Senate plans future hearing on Cambridge Analytica, other firms; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: OTHER DATA BREACHES `POSSIBLE’: TODAY SHOW; 05/03/2018 – Call for more women speakers spurs rival California cyber security conference; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Starts to Chip Away at Investor Patience: Fully Charged; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 07/04/2018 – It comes after reports that AggregateIQ may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold AAL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davenport Company Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 115,330 shares. Rench Wealth Management accumulated 0.26% or 9,397 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 29,300 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.09% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Archford Strategies Limited Liability reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Perella Weinberg Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.28% or 144,975 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 629 shares. Korea has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 34,900 shares. Da Davidson Com invested in 9,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research Inc reported 46,904 shares. Hbk Invs Lp stated it has 127,336 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. U S Global has invested 5.81% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 275,000 shares. 209 are owned by Prentiss Smith & Inc. Glendon Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 102,374 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $385.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 332,500 shares to 802,680 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 330,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.37 million activity. The insider BENJAMIN JEFFREY D bought 15,000 shares worth $535,301.

Among 24 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 10,600 shares worth $2.23M. 217,549 shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark, worth $38.63 million. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77M. Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.66 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 29. 38,085 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $6.33 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Wehner David M. had sold 9,522 shares worth $1.72 million on Wednesday, August 15.

