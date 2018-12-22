Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 1,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,399 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.74 million, up from 22,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $235.24. About 3.05M shares traded or 102.39% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 29.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 2,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,365 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $741,000, down from 7,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $11.33 million activity. 807 shares valued at $225,960 were sold by Purvis Shawn N on Monday, November 5. The insider Perry David T sold $1.33 million. Shares for $1.35 million were sold by Caylor Mark A. $3.34 million worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) was sold by CHESTON SHEILA C. on Wednesday, October 3. The insider Kalan Lesley A sold 1,065 shares worth $319,521. On Friday, November 2 the insider BUSH WESLEY G sold $2.75 million.

Among 22 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, December 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 27 with “Neutral”. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 29. Morgan Stanley maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Thursday, April 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $378 target. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 29. Buckingham Research upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Tuesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 309,214 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Connable Office stated it has 6,066 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Btim invested in 0.01% or 1,506 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel reported 3,006 shares stake. North Carolina-based Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.29% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Comm Retail Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Tt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 3,145 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc accumulated 155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc World Markets reported 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 30 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 47,472 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Optimum accumulated 561 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Duato Joaquin also sold $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, November 7. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock or 748 shares. 264,465 shares were sold by Gorsky Alex, worth $38.60M. On Friday, December 14 PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,000 shares. On Friday, November 23 the insider Sneed Michael E sold $4.41M.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 6 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by UBS. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Jefferies. The firm has “Sell” rating by BTIG Research given on Wednesday, August 2. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 2. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Thursday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, June 16. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 20.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $113.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 7,650 shares to 13,300 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.