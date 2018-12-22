American Assets Investment Management Llc increased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 15.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American Assets Investment Management Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 25.12%. The American Assets Investment Management Llc holds 73,000 shares with $4.37 million value, up from 63,000 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $7.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 3.99M shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 26/04/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) stake by 175% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired 35,000 shares as Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA)'s stock rose 9.84%. The Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 55,000 shares with $2.55 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Twenty First Centy Fox Inc now has $86.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 19.20M shares traded or 70.57% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12.46M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. 3,749 were accumulated by Auxier Asset Management. Whitnell & holds 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 1,500 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 73,000 are held by American Assets Invest Management Ltd Co. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 68,109 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,439 shares. 132,093 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,137 shares. Huntington Natl Bank owns 3,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 8,575 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited has 88,187 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested 0.32% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,525 shares stake.

Among 11 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Nordstrom had 19 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Thursday, November 8 by Gordon Haskett. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, November 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 17. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 2 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 17. The company was maintained on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $32.86 million activity. Shares for $3.48M were sold by SARI ROBERT on Monday, September 10. $6.29M worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by NORDSTROM PETER E on Monday, July 9. 118,161 shares valued at $6.38 million were sold by NORDSTROM ERIK B on Friday, July 6. $7.83M worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by NORDSTROM BLAKE W. The insider Deputy Christine sold 11,534 shares worth $759,745. 37,880 shares valued at $1.99 million were sold by Nordstrom James F JR on Thursday, June 28. Worzel Ken had sold 75,800 shares worth $4.99M on Monday, September 10.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 8,390 shares to 4,141 valued at $509,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 16,576 shares and now owns 77,530 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 8 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) on Thursday, September 6 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) on Tuesday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FOXA in report on Monday, October 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, August 9 by RBC Capital Markets.