American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sei Investments (SEIC) by 7.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 67,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 798,093 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.76M, down from 865,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.27M shares traded or 183.51% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) by 125.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 11,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,268 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $791,000, up from 9,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.48 million shares traded or 274.60% up from the average. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 28.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg

Among 8 analysts covering Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Pacific Premier Bancorp had 21 analyst reports since September 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 18. The stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Outperform” on Friday, October 2. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 30. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 13. On Tuesday, October 11 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, April 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PPBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.06 million shares or 5.92% more from 46.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0.02% or 89,415 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 1,199 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 89,888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 62,867 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv reported 453 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 106,659 were accumulated by Federated Pa. First Republic Invest Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 11,080 shares. Victory Capital Management invested in 1.29M shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 2,481 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 14,507 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 5,383 shares. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) holds 780 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 655 shares.

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for November 19th – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp announces adoption of stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Presents At Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider LAGOMARSINO SIMONE sold $302,004. Another trade for 19,245 shares valued at $770,185 was sold by Griffith Don M..

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $367.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corp America Airports Sa by 207,800 shares to 357,200 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf.

More notable recent SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SEI Investments is Now Oversold (SEIC) – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is SEI Investments (SEIC) Down 5.3% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) – SEI Investments Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SEI Investments Rewards Investors with Share Buyback Plan – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2018.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $26.85 million activity. 96,767 shares were sold by WEST ALFRED P JR, worth $5.16M on Friday, November 23. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $940,800 was made by Ujobai Joseph P on Wednesday, September 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 37,550 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 11,823 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 92,921 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 4,600 shares stake. Aperio Gp Ltd has 28,366 shares. Shell Asset Co holds 11,455 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bankshares holds 0% or 436 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% or 56,677 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 517,462 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 123,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 211,600 shares. 42 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 2.23% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Marshall Wace Llp reported 91,527 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SEI Investments had 28 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 4 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. Credit Agricole upgraded the shares of SEIC in report on Thursday, August 27 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 23. Mizuho maintained SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) rating on Monday, February 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $90.0 target. The stock of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. Wood maintained the shares of SEIC in report on Thursday, September 3 with “Market Perform” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of SEIC in report on Monday, April 16 with “Hold” rating.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7,288 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $90.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Page (NASDAQ:RP) by 10,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Analysts await SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 32.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $119.77 million for 14.18 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.75% negative EPS growth.