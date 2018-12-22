Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 41.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 2.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.90M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $276.21M, down from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.39M shares traded or 125.44% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 3.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 19,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.42M, down from 207,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $133,089 activity. 881 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) shares with value of $68,319 were sold by Barton Lisa M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AEP shares while 268 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 343.71 million shares or 1.33% less from 348.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 116,639 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 16,394 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Company holds 717,444 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 13,457 are held by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Com. Lord Abbett And Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 66,800 shares. Rench Wealth owns 37,431 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. 965,971 are held by Principal Financial Gp. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Advsr Asset has 14,883 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2,822 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Verus Fincl has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.53 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 151,748 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 12,575 shares to 20,009 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 12.94% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AEP’s profit will be $364.90M for 25.82 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.80% negative EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

