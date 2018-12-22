Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 55.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 170,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.54 million, down from 305,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 259.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,313 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $885,000, up from 2,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01 million shares traded or 180.75% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $215.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 7,959 shares to 127,583 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. GORDON MARC D also sold $2.80M worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, September 12. 12,500 American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares with value of $1.30 million were sold by Squeri Stephen J.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 42.16% or $1.29 from last year’s $3.06 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $523.05 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.21% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22,182 shares to 22,866 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Sr Floating Rate Fd I (AFT) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR).

