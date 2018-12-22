Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 8,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,732 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.89 million, down from 295,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83 million shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 36.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $703,000, down from 10,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01M shares traded or 180.75% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. $1.30M worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was sold by Squeri Stephen J on Thursday, November 1. 9,000 shares were sold by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C, worth $960,959.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53B for 12.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $641.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 4,193 shares to 37,695 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 13.86 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 15,953 shares to 489,282 shares, valued at $44.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 37,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. Patton Cynthia M sold $360,520 worth of stock or 1,777 shares.

