Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group (AIG) by 49.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,408 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $341,000, down from 12,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 14.03M shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis Reit (PLD) by 180.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 380,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.00M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Prologis Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018

More recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Prologis to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results January 22, 2019 – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 05, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.11% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,464 shares. Moreover, Graybill Bartz And has 2.44% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Schwab Charles Invest Management has 7.06 million shares. Of Vermont invested in 0% or 444 shares. 136,820 were accumulated by National Insurance Co Tx. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 173,842 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.13% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Washington Savings Bank reported 0.55% stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York, New York-based fund reported 106,438 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 10,256 shares. Australia-based Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 1.2% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd reported 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 4 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Thursday, April 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Tuesday, October 17. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $69.0 target. On Wednesday, May 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Capital One to “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 9 report. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of PLD in report on Tuesday, December 18 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, October 26. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, August 20 report.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $273.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 843 shares to 5,067 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ark Innovation Etf by 11,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG estimates Q4 cat losses at $750M-$800M so far – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American International Group Inc (AIG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo News” published on December 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “American International Group Inc (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Electronic Arts, NEXEO SOLUTIONS, The AES, Meritor, H&R Block, and American International Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG May Trigger Aggregate Reinsurance, CEO Expects $800M Q4 Cat Losses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Management One holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.45M shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 6,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerce Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 6,935 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 412,442 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 793,779 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.88% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Auxier Asset has 1.07% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Franklin Resource stated it has 17.12 million shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 9,893 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 8,823 shares. Capital stated it has 0.32% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 988,930 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.57 per share. AIG’s profit will be $743.11M for 11.13 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.06% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, August 5. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $64 target in Tuesday, September 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 26. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AIG in report on Monday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AIG in report on Friday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. S&P Research maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 3 by Piper Jaffray. Vetr downgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Thursday, August 27 to “Strong-Buy” rating.