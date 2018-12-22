Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 830,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.17 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $241.39 million, down from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 7.07M shares traded or 77.98% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 16,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,979 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.49M, up from 224,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Among 26 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Lennar had 87 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, October 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 6. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 21 by M Partners. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, June 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 21 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.32 million for 5.02 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $14.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 400,000 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $517.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.98 million activity.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank Turns Cautious On Homebuilders, But Upgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Meritage (NYSE:MTH) – Benzinga” published on October 22, 2018, Twst.com published: “Lennar Corporation: Lennar Completes Sale Of Rialto Management Business – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lennar Corporation â€“ LEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Connecticut-based Land & Buildings Inv Management Ltd has invested 8.2% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 32,200 shares. Gradient Ltd Company has 443 shares. Moore Cap Management LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Advisory Serv Llc has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Co has 2.63M shares for 6.93% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 34,199 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Riverhead Mngmt holds 9,495 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,000 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 2,773 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Is At A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Exxon Mobil’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Here’s The Thing About Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Increases Stabroek Resource Estimate to 5 Billion Barrels – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Riding Guyana Oil Boom Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Hansen Neil A. $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of stock. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. On Wednesday, November 28 Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,855 shares. On Wednesday, November 28 Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 9,658 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $296.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,946 shares to 170,910 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 36,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,112 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gibson Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,741 shares. Farmers Commerce has 2.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Main Street Rech Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 40,092 shares. Prentiss Smith And Co reported 1.21% stake. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne has invested 0.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Loomis Sayles & LP has 44,133 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Com invested in 105,397 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Company invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Mgmt Advsr Ltd Com reported 2,547 shares. California-based Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Harvest Management has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan accumulated 2.55% or 64,812 shares. Arga Mgmt LP invested in 56,675 shares or 0.68% of the stock.