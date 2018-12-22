American Money Management Decreased Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding; Ansys (ANSS) Shorts Increased By 4.74%

American Money Management Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 13.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American Money Management Llc sold 2,738 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 13.46%. The American Money Management Llc holds 18,147 shares with $3.28 million value, down from 20,885 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $39.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 4.05M shares traded or 70.40% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) had an increase of 4.74% in short interest. ANSS’s SI was 1.45 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.74% from 1.39 million shares previously. With 766,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s short sellers to cover ANSS’s short positions. The SI to Ansys Inc’s float is 1.73%. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 933,494 shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ANSYS, Inc. shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Southeast Asset invested 0.29% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 4,019 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% or 10,200 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 2,150 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. 1,970 are owned by First Manhattan. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 6,558 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2,799 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 51,745 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.44% or 8,182 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 0% or 61 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 48,319 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.71 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 38.02 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $8.63 million activity. 3,500 shares were sold by THURK MICHAEL, worth $532,894 on Thursday, November 1. On Wednesday, August 22 GALLIMORE ALEC D. sold $47,958 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 276 shares. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN sold $461,327 worth of stock. 30,000 shares were sold by CASHMAN JAMES E III, worth $5.14 million. 9,609 shares were sold by Gopal Ajei, worth $1.79 million. Shares for $657,224 were sold by Emswiler Shane on Tuesday, September 4.

Among 8 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ansys had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Needham. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Wedbush. William Blair reinitiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. Benchmark upgraded ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Monday, November 5 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 37.87% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.69 per share. NSC’s profit will be $634.56 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 17 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Loop Capital upgraded Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, July 26 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 18. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 25. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, December 18. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank.