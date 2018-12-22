Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 10.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 75,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 617,092 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.09 million, down from 692,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 2.07 million shares traded or 126.32% up from the average. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 17.71% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 33.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc bought 965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, up from 2,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc, which manages about $253.39M and $190.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2,000 shares to 10,078 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,560 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Inc (NYSE:GM).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 insider sales for $193.38 million activity. $4.20 million worth of stock was sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $250,233 were sold by BARTON RICHARD N on Wednesday, July 25. HALEY TIMOTHY M also sold $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. SARANDOS THEODORE A had sold 111,391 shares worth $40.10M on Monday, July 23. HASTINGS REED sold $34.80 million worth of stock or 105,868 shares. HYMAN DAVID A sold $14.47M worth of stock or 38,976 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. MWA’s profit will be $11.07 million for 32.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.82% negative EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 6,680 shares to 23,539 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 20,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q2.