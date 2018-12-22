American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 33.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc bought 965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, up from 2,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,745 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, down from 11,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $113.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,475 shares to 26,351 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. RAMOS JENETTE E had sold 1,640 shares worth $602,733.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. 21,882 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $7.36 million were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M. BARTON RICHARD N sold $237,279 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, October 10. $20.84M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HASTINGS REED. On Monday, July 23 SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 111,391 shares. On Thursday, July 19 the insider HYMAN DAVID A sold $14.47M. 14,000 shares were sold by Bennett Kelly, worth $4.20M on Wednesday, October 31.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

