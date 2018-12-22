Ampco-pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) had a decrease of 29.05% in short interest. AP’s SI was 368,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 29.05% from 518,800 shares previously. With 109,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Ampco-pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP)’s short sellers to cover AP’s short positions. The SI to Ampco-pittsburgh Corporation’s float is 4.05%. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 157,273 shares traded or 110.99% up from the average. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) has declined 70.57% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AP News: 18/04/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH – UNION ELECTRIC STEEL IS INCREASING ITS PRICING LEVELS BY ABOUT 8-10% FOR ALL FORGED AND CAST ROLL PRODUCT LINES WORLDWIDE; 18/04/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh Subsidiaries to Increase Price on Forged and Cast Rolls; 30/04/2018 – AMPCo and Wiley Announce New Publishing Partnership; 14/03/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORP QTRLY SALES $114.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – AMPCO & WILEY REPORT NEW PUBLISHING PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH UNIT TO UP PRICE ON FORGED, CAST ROLLS 8-10%; 10/05/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh 1Q EPS 8c; 18/04/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh :Union Electric Steel Is Increasing Its Pricing Levels by 8%-10% for All Forged and Cast Roll Pdt Lines Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AP); 14/03/2018 Ampco-Pittsburgh 4Q Loss/Shr 26c

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 27.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 138,418 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 36.33%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 373,366 shares with $42.47M value, down from 511,784 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $30.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 7.72M shares traded or 78.15% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.73 million. It operates in two divisions, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. It currently has negative earnings. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the gas and oil, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $209,685 activity. The insider SIDDONS ERNEST G bought 5,000 shares worth $19,935. Scagline Rodney bought $3,703 worth of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) on Tuesday, December 11. $50,879 worth of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) was bought by PFORZHEIMER CARL H II on Wednesday, August 15. 4,000 shares valued at $19,000 were bought by McBrayer Brett on Tuesday, November 13. On Tuesday, November 13 the insider KENNY TERRENCE W bought $18,248. On Friday, November 30 the insider ABEL JAMES J bought $28,818. $12,780 worth of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) shares were bought by GERMAN MICHAEL I.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.61 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.30 million shares or 0.91% less from 6.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Element Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP). 82,325 are owned by National Bank Of Mellon Corp. 33,964 were reported by Invesco Limited. Menta Cap Limited Com has 16,744 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 927 shares. Boston Prtn stated it has 0% in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP). 1.48M were reported by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Geode Capital Mngmt reported 51,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 473 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 47,383 shares. Adirondack Rech And Management Incorporated accumulated 119,753 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) for 1,600 shares. Fairfax Fincl Holdg Can reported 200,000 shares.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.71 million activity. EBERHART PAULETT bought $5,174 worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Monday, October 29. On Tuesday, December 11 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $1.82 million worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 25,000 shares. The insider Waters Stephen M sold $116,755.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VLO’s profit will be $462.49M for 16.43 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold VLO shares while 353 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 315.70 million shares or 1.71% less from 321.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa owns 3,996 shares. Bokf Na has 0.09% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 30,146 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 1.10 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company owns 12,912 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gru Llc owns 2,046 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Yhb Invest has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Clark Cap Mgmt Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 464,455 shares. Signaturefd Llc has 4,476 shares. Wexford Cap Lp invested 0.39% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 2,816 shares. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Haverford Trust Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 1,854 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 231,295 shares to 938,126 valued at $149.19M in 2018Q3. It also upped Nutrien Ltd stake by 13,390 shares and now owns 587,905 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was raised too.

