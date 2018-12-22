YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YOKEF) had a decrease of 3.58% in short interest. YOKEF’s SI was 757,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.58% from 785,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 3789 days are for YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YOKEF)’s short sellers to cover YOKEF’s short positions. It closed at $20.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Ppg (PPG) stake by 18.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ppg now has $23.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 2.35M shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500.

More recent Yokogawa Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS:YOKEF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Yippy, Inc. (YIPI) Announces Exclusive Sales Distribution Alliance with StarHub Ltd (CC3) for Singapore Market – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Starhub, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yokogawa Electric Co. ADR 2017 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides various products based on its measurement, control, and information technologies in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. It operates in three divisions: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business. It has a 27.47 P/E ratio. The Industrial Automation and Control segment offers field instruments, such as flow meters, differential/pressure transmitters, and process analyzers; control systems and programmable controllers; and various software services and products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2.

Among 7 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. PPG Industries had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, October 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $119 target. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, October 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 19. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.88 million for 21.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Harris Williams Advises Whitford Worldwide on Its Pending Sale to PPG – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Appoints Kumar Nandan as Vice President, Tax – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Announces Global Price Increase on Industrial Coatings Products – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.