Ami Asset Management Corp increased Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (HCSG) stake by 5.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp acquired 44,151 shares as Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (HCSG)’s stock rose 0.31%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 854,408 shares with $34.71M value, up from 810,257 last quarter. Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com now has $2.86B valuation. The stock decreased 5.88% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 2.24M shares traded or 187.33% up from the average. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 18.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 59.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,750 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 0.92%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 4,650 shares with $457,000 value, down from 11,400 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $118.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92M shares traded or 97.51% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.50 million shares or 4.24% more from 75.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,023 shares. Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 71,059 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 31,866 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 642 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 49,649 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 18,700 shares stake. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 777,333 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt reported 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited, Japan-based fund reported 57,813 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc has 3.20 million shares. 24,471 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 1.53 million shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) stake by 2,793 shares to 158,059 valued at $38.06M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI) stake by 26,671 shares and now owns 293,155 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Healthcare Services Group had 2 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) rating on Wednesday, July 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Sell” rating and $35 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, June 27.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $519,950 activity. MOSS ROBERT J had sold 5,001 shares worth $219,794. 700 shares were sold by Ottaviano Dino D, worth $32,886.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legacy Private Trust Comm, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,785 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Oarsman Inc invested in 0.94% or 23,712 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 403,831 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial invested in 1.27 million shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability reported 11,026 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 366,639 shares. Rmb Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,276 shares. Cahill Financial Advisors owns 4,276 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division owns 6,500 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Parthenon Llc holds 1.85% or 85,480 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust owns 5,240 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 0.28% or 533,519 shares. Sabal Trust Com reported 320,481 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 217,328 shares.