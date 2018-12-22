Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Lkq (LKQ) Position By $719,820; Alamo Group (ALG) SI Decreased By 9.9%

Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) had a decrease of 9.9% in short interest. ALG’s SI was 149,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 9.9% from 165,600 shares previously. With 46,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG)’s short sellers to cover ALG’s short positions. The SI to Alamo Group Inc’s float is 1.31%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 325,921 shares traded or 496.24% up from the average. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has declined 30.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 08/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 10km ESE of Alamo, Nevada; 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 12km E of Alamo, Nevada; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Und/Aaa Enh To Alamo Heights Isd’s, Tx Goult Bonds, Series 2018a&B; 24/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 2km SW of Alamo, CA; 02/04/2018 – Alamo Group Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 08/05/2018 – Alamo Concrete Products Company Adopts SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform to Reduce Collisions and Improve Overall Fleet Safety; 17/04/2018 – YMAGIS: PACT W/ ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA FOR ECLAIRCOLOR HDR

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 24.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 23,220 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock declined 22.82%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 73,506 shares with $2.33M value, down from 96,726 last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $7.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 6.38M shares traded or 96.88% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $189,132 activity. 1,500 LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares with value of $48,465 were bought by Subramanian Guhan. Quinn John S had sold 8,019 shares worth $268,726. $53,094 worth of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) was bought by Zarcone Dominick P on Friday, October 26. 1,000 LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares with value of $26,500 were bought by Laroyia Varun.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited stated it has 3,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc reported 25,074 shares stake. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 33,865 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Llc holds 149,348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Llp reported 374,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Montag Caldwell Lc owns 8,007 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com stated it has 13,838 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adage Prtnrs Ltd holds 413,600 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2,652 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 481,984 shares. Counselors Incorporated holds 0.08% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 54,686 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc has invested 0.08% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 62,469 shares to 1.64 million valued at $140.54M in 2018Q3. It also upped Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) stake by 5,594 shares and now owns 71,800 shares. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was raised too.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Amends and Extends its Senior Secured Credit Facility – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces $500 Million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results on Thursday, October 25, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $159.10M for 11.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company has market cap of $894.93 million. It operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. It has a 14.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $417,646 activity. $152,649 worth of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was bought by BATY RODERICK R. $570,295 worth of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was sold by WEHRLE RICHARD J.