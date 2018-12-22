Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 3,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.14M, up from 127,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19M shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 34.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 98,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 386,656 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.38M, up from 288,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 767,544 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 0.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.35% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cibc reported 7,064 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa accumulated 0.03% or 3,920 shares. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Invesco Ltd has 7.99M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Girard Prns Limited invested in 152 shares or 0% of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Company reported 8,980 shares stake. 3,845 were reported by King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp. Da Davidson holds 9,230 shares. Renaissance Grp holds 0.09% or 2,423 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 2,950 were accumulated by Stewart & Patten Co Limited Liability. Advisor Prns Lc stated it has 9,246 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Among 34 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Analog Devices had 156 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 21 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by Oppenheimer. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, May 31. FBR Capital maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, May 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 1 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, January 15. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton on Wednesday, May 31 with “Buy”.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del by 28,318 shares to 696,330 shares, valued at $23.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,748 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $15.03 million activity. The insider Real Peter sold $1.84M. SEIF MARGARET K sold $252,018 worth of stock or 2,700 shares. The insider STATA RAY sold 20,000 shares worth $2.01M. 7,210 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares with value of $685,411 were sold by SICCHITANO KENTON J. $1.20M worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Hassett Joseph on Monday, August 27. Shares for $243,886 were sold by Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth on Wednesday, November 21.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices Appoints Anantha Chandrakasan to its Board – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Baker Hughes, Biogen, FedEx, Intel, Micron, Roku, Shake Shack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Down 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $35.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 457,050 shares to 7.91 million shares, valued at $670.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).