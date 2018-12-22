Analysts covering 0x (ZRX) look at the -7.82% drop on December 21-22

It was bad day for 0x (ZRX), as it declined by $-0.027 or -7.82%, touching $0.3181. International Crypto Analysts believe that 0x (ZRX) is looking for the $0.34991 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.586056233650449. The highest price was $0.3552 and lowest of $0.3108 for December 21-22. The open was $0.3451. It last traded at Coinbase exchange. Aproximately 5.56 million ZRX worth $1.85 million was traded.

For a month, 0x (ZRX) tokens went down -23.26% from $0.4145 for coin. For 100 days ZRX is down -41.05% from $0.5396. It traded at $1.27 200 days ago. 0x (ZRX) has 1000.00M coins mined with the market cap $318.10M. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/08/2017. The Crypto ZRX has proof type and operates under algorithm.

0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens.

The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.