Analysts covering Energo (TSL) look at the -5.26% decline on December 21-22

Energo (TSL) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-7.75090000000001E-05 or -5.26% trading at $0.001395162. According to Global Crypto Analysts, Energo (TSL) eyes $0.0015346782 target on the road to $0.00257319937032229. TSL last traded at CoinBene exchange. It had high of $0.001472671 and low of $0.0012788985 for December 21-22. The open was $0.001472671.

Energo (TSL) is down -31.31% in the last 30 days from $0.002031 per coin. Its down -76.12% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.005843 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago TSL traded at $0.02556. TSL has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $1.40 million market cap. Energo maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. TSL uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 25/11/2017.

Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency.

Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system.