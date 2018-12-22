Analysts covering Helbiz (HBZ) look at the -8.10% fall on December 21-22

Helbiz (HBZ) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-5.02E-05 or -8.10% trading at $0.0005698. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, Helbiz (HBZ) eyes $0.00062678 target on the road to $0.00120968205027193. HBZ last traded at Exmo exchange. It had high of $0.00069 and low of $0.0005545 for December 21-22. The open was $0.00062. About 3.48 million HBZ worth $2,171 traded hands.

Helbiz (HBZ) is down -23.93% in the last 30 days from $0.000749 per coin. Its down -73.89% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002182 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago HBZ traded at $0.01266. HBZ has 1.01 billion coins mined giving it $572,791 market cap. Helbiz maximum coins available are 1.01B. HBZ uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 15/02/2018.

Helbiz is a payment and transportation ecosystem, consisting of Helbiz & HelbizPay.

Helbiz: Helbiz is a Peer-To-Peer car sharing platform on the blockchain, allowing car owners to rent out their personal vehicles, on an hourly or daily basis, through a mobile application without the need for any interaction or key exchanges – users can unlock all private cars directly through the app – monetizing the 96% of the time a car sits parked; at work or at home.

HelbizPay: The HelbizPay platform will enable every person to enter the cryptocurrency space independent of their technical expertise. HelbizPay will be the only platform needed to create & manage unlimited wallets, acquire cryptocurrency through API’s, send tokens without wallet addresses or gas/gwei settings, and seamlessly pay contactless in stores or online with a single tap through an elaborate payment infrastructure and integration.