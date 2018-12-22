Analysts covering JiffyCoin (JIF) look at the -3.53% drop on December 21-22

JiffyCoin (JIF) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0001162449 or -3.53% trading at $0.0031773606. According to Top Crypto Experts, JiffyCoin (JIF) eyes $0.00349509666 target on the road to $0.0090103893562702. JIF last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0032936055 and low of $0.0031773606 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0032936055.

JiffyCoin (JIF) is down -8.09% in the last 30 days from $0.003457 per coin. Its down -62.35% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00844 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago JIF traded at $0.01183. JiffyCoin maximum coins available are 5.11 million. JIF uses SHA256D algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 08/01/2016.

JiffyCoin (JIF) is a worldwide decentralized payment network & digital currency, inspired by Bitcoin. JiffyCoins is uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm and is 100% Proof of Work. Using, JiffyCoin, people looking for programmers/freelancers within the crypto scene will be able to register and post work to be done as well as get ratings for employers and workers.