Analysts covering Transfer (TX) look at the -2.03% decline on December 21-22

It was bad day for Transfer (TX), as it declined by $-0.0017051716 or -2.03%, touching $0.0823907914. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Transfer (TX) is looking for the $0.09062987054 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.153640527866416. The highest price was $0.084483502 and lowest of $0.0788641865 for December 21-22. The open was $0.084095963. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.
For a month, Transfer (TX) tokens went down -19.07% from $0.1018 for coin. For 100 days TX is down -64.59% from $0.2327. It traded at $0.7858 200 days ago. Transfer (TX) has 6.78 million coins mined with the market cap $558,832. It has coins in circulation. It was founded on 11/08/2015. The Crypto TX has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.
Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks.
Latest Updates
- Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)
- MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.
- Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig’s.
- Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)
- Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet)
- Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.
Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online.
