Analysts covering Transfer (TX) look at the -2.03% decline on December 21-22

It was bad day for Transfer (TX), as it declined by $-0.0017051716 or -2.03%, touching $0.0823907914. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Transfer (TX) is looking for the $0.09062987054 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.153640527866416. The highest price was $0.084483502 and lowest of $0.0788641865 for December 21-22. The open was $0.084095963. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.

For a month, Transfer (TX) tokens went down -19.07% from $0.1018 for coin. For 100 days TX is down -64.59% from $0.2327. It traded at $0.7858 200 days ago. Transfer (TX) has 6.78 million coins mined with the market cap $558,832. It has coins in circulation. It was founded on 11/08/2015. The Crypto TX has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks.

Latest Updates

Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.) MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this. Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig’s. Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes) Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.

