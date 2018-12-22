Analysts noticed CrypticCoin (CRYP)’s 24 hours increase of 77.41%

CrypticCoin (CRYP) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0004278052 or 77.41% trading at $0.0009804774. According to Cryptocoin Experts, CrypticCoin (CRYP) eyes $0.00107852514 target on the road to $0.00154061185914574. CRYP last traded at BitMart exchange. It had high of $0.0009804774 and low of $0.0005494148 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0005526722. About 1,468 CRYP worth $4 traded hands.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is down -78.09% in the last 30 days from $0.004476 per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago CRYP traded at $0.00 (non existent). CRYP has 4.24B coins mined giving it $4.15M market cap. CrypticCoin maximum coins available are 7.60B. CRYP uses Equihash algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 30/04/2018.

CrypticCoin is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows its users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions with the ability to choose between private and public ledgers on the blockchain. CrypticCoin uses anonymity-based networks such as Tor or I2P. The payments made on the platform are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient, and amount of a transaction remain private.

The CrypticCoin (CRYP) is an open-sourced cryptocurrency developed by CrypticCoin. It is the coin that powers the platform and will allow users to engage in direct transactions.

