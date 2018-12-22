Analysts noticed FunFair (FUN)’s 24 hours fall of -2.39%

FunFair (FUN) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000113 or -2.39% trading at $0.004611. According to Global Crypto Analysts, FunFair (FUN) eyes $0.0050721 target on the road to $0.0110786294371398. FUN last traded at Bitfinex exchange. It had high of $0.004885 and low of $0.00456 for December 21-22. The open was $0.004724. About 2.62M FUN worth $12,222 traded hands.

FunFair (FUN) is down -23.15% in the last 30 days from $0.006 per coin. Its down -67.91% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01437 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago FUN traded at $0.0346. FUN has 11.00B coins mined giving it $50.72M market cap. FunFair maximum coins available are 17.17 billion. FUN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 15/06/2017.

FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders.