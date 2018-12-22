Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Flex Ltd. (FLEX); Ariel Investments Decreased Its Team (TISI) Stake

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Team Inc. (TISI) stake by 23.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc sold 514,485 shares as Team Inc. (TISI)’s stock declined 26.24%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 1.66 million shares with $37.45M value, down from 2.18M last quarter. Team Inc. now has $424.63M valuation. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 573,505 shares traded or 85.89% up from the average. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has risen 17.80% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Rev $316.3M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc

Analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report $0.24 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. FLEX’s profit would be $126.39M giving it 7.75 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Flex Ltd.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 10.01 million shares traded or 14.96% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 19/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Align Technology Receives Multiple Product Awards for iTero Element 2 and iTero Element Flex Scanners – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : RCII, AEG, FLEX, SQQQ, NVS, AMD, QQQ, GE, UL, CFG, BHP, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Emerging Market Stocks to Buy on This Dip – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : FEYE, GE, INTC, OHI, ABEV, AET, FLEX, FB, AAPL, MRO, VSH, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold Flex Ltd. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 479.55 million shares or 0.31% less from 481.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 88 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,705 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 21.51 million shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 1,460 shares. Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc accumulated 1.09% or 6.49M shares. Ameritas Prns Inc invested in 0% or 162 shares. Thornburg Inv Mgmt reported 0.21% stake. Cap Guardian Tru stated it has 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co holds 0.02% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.03% or 7.55M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 6,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

Among 3 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Flex had 3 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Needham on Friday, October 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 30.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 18 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. $137,678 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was sold by Humphries Paul on Monday, July 2. On Wednesday, June 27 Bennett David P sold $44,424 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 3,100 shares. Another trade for 10,665 shares valued at $147,364 was made by Collier Christopher on Monday, July 2. Another trade for 48 shares valued at $593 was made by Li Jennifer on Monday, October 15. Barbier Francois sold 14,493 shares worth $207,688. Shares for $648,714 were sold by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M. The insider Tan Lay Koon sold $5,315.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,499 activity. Another trade for 2,911 shares valued at $49,499 was sold by Bouchard Andre C.

Ariel Investments Llc increased Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) stake by 16,662 shares to 260,261 valued at $28.09 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Amdocs Ltd. (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 426,078 shares and now owns 501,877 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc. (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Team (NYSE:TISI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Team had 3 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 8 by Johnson Rice. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 10.

More notable recent Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Team, Inc. Appoints Susan M. Ball as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sugar Land-based industrial services co. hires CFO from CVR Energy – Houston Business Journal” published on November 29, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Team, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:TISI – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Team, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:TISI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Analysts await Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 118.60% or $0.51 from last year’s $0.43 per share. After $-0.56 actual EPS reported by Team, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% EPS growth.