Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report $0.30 EPS on January, 23.OSBC’s profit would be $8.93M giving it 10.54 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 188,253 shares traded or 67.31% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has risen 5.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5

Among 7 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 29 by UBS. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, December 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, September 21. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 9. Barclays Capital maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Bank of America. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Sector Perform”. See The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $44 New Target: $46 Maintain

19/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $48 New Target: $49 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $47 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $46 Upgrade

21/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $44 Maintain

22/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $47 New Target: $46 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $46 New Target: $43 Downgrade

09/08/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50 New Target: $47 Downgrade

09/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $51 Downgrade

24/07/2018 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sector Perform Maintain

It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. $705,450 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Greene Kimberly S –. 9,000 shares were sold by Lantrip Mark, worth $428,207 on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 16,371 shares valued at $776,025 was made by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C on Thursday, August 16. 35,061 shares were sold by Wilson Anthony L, worth $1.66M on Tuesday, December 4.

More recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “If Warren Buffett Loves Wells Fargo So Much, Why Is He Selling the Stock? – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “NIO: Is ES6 The Game Changer? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why GasLog Is So Very Different From Gazprom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $46.39 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 18.81 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 59 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Invsts Limited invested in 516,464 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 34,741 shares or 0.2% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Peninsula Asset Mngmt holds 51,620 shares. 79,993 were reported by Homrich Berg. Union State Bank holds 5,637 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 2.38% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co reported 0.17% stake. Energy Income Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 67,992 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc reported 451,208 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Welch Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 584,976 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company invested in 673 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt reported 20,136 shares.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $82,810 activity. $6,751 worth of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares were bought by COLLINS GARY S. Ladowicz John sold $13,400 worth of stock. Eccher James bought $13,480 worth of stock. Tapscott James F bought 1,000 shares worth $12,890. Shares for $23,180 were sold by Gottschalk Keith on Monday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 3 investors sold Old Second Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 19.89 million shares or 0.14% less from 19.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 22,327 shares. Pnc Gru invested in 0% or 75 shares. 19,266 are held by Interest Gru. Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 588,100 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 79,092 shares. 143,563 are held by Rothschild And Asset Us. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 347,796 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Blair William & Il reported 113,891 shares stake. Stieven Cap Advsr L P holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 690,980 shares. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant stated it has 1.34M shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 760,300 shares. Martingale Asset Lp has 0.04% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Rothschild Invest Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,202 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).