Among 16 analysts covering Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Michael Kors Holdings had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight” on Friday, November 2. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 10 by UBS. The stock of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Buckingham Research. Robert W. Baird maintained Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) on Thursday, November 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, November 9. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer. Bernstein upgraded Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) on Monday, November 12 to “Market Perform” rating. See Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

13/11/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

13/11/2018 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $74 New Target: $52 Maintain

12/11/2018 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

09/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/11/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70 New Target: $65 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/11/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $71 Upgrade

01/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $84 New Target: $83 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85 New Target: $74 Maintain

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $0.50 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. HFWA’s profit would be $18.40 million giving it 14.28 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Heritage Financial Corporation’s analysts see 2.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 452,505 shares traded or 163.80% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has risen 1.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold Michael Kors Holdings Limited shares while 157 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 119.38 million shares or 3.27% less from 123.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hourglass Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Signature And Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) for 16,823 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 137,739 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amer Century has invested 0.08% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Sterling Capital Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 59,395 shares. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 19,310 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 7,549 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 412,150 shares. 100 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Management Lc. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 37,010 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS).

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, and menÂ’s apparel. The company has market cap of $5.47 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of womenÂ’s apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

More notable recent Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Michael Kors Stock Dropped 21% in November – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Michael Kors Holdings Stock Fell 6% on the Jobs Report – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo On Tapestry: Weakness Offers Attractive Entry Point (NYSE:TPR) – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lululemon leads apparel sector lower – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Call Buying Activity Continues in Michael Kors (KORS), Targeting Nearly 100% Upside in Shares Through January 2021 -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 4.55M shares traded or 33.05% up from the average. Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has declined 33.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KORS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors Slides Most in Almost 16 Months as Home Market Lags; 30/05/2018 – Handbag maker Michael Kors tops 4th-quarter revenue estimates; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors says higher spending on Jimmy Choo will hit earnings; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS QTRLY TOTAL REV INCLUDES $107.9 MLN CONTRIBUTION FROM JIMMY CHOO; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors 4Q Net $44.1M; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA THIN.OL – CONSENSUM (ADDS CO) ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SANKT KORS FASTIGHETS FOR USE OF R2R EQUIPMENT AND FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Michael Kors Announces Global Partnership with South African Pro Golfer and Masters Champion Charl Schwartzel; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD – COMPARABLE SALES FOR MICHAEL KORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY FLAT FOR FISCAL 2019

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $70.97 million activity. IDOL JOHN D sold $10.99 million worth of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) on Tuesday, August 14. $12.19 million worth of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) was sold by Kors Michael David. 3,000 Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) shares with value of $127,855 were sold by McDonough Krista A.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small businesses and general public in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 20.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

More recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BANR vs. HFWA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “BANR vs. HFWA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Financial to acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $963,825 activity. 15,000 shares were sold by VANCE BRIAN L, worth $518,378 on Monday, November 26. $22,540 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) was sold by Spurling David A. On Friday, July 27 the insider CHARNESKI BRIAN sold $94,781. Another trade for 1,316 shares valued at $47,518 was sold by Hinson Donald. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $36,258 was made by CLEES JOHN A on Monday, August 27.