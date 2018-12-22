Wheaton Precious Metals Corphares (canada (NYSE:WPM) had a decrease of 48.23% in short interest. WPM’s SI was 5.57 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 48.23% from 10.77M shares previously. With 2.81 million avg volume, 2 days are for Wheaton Precious Metals Corphares (canada (NYSE:WPM)’s short sellers to cover WPM’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 4.10 million shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has declined 21.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WPM News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 29/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Wheaton Precious Metals Corp./; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 1Q SILVER PRODUCTION 7.43M OZ; 21/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 21/03/2018 – Correct: Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q Loss/Shr 31c, Not 1Q; 21/03/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 4Q ADJ. EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 29/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Files Form 40-F and Technical Report; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Net $68.1M; 21/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine and Early Warning Report Filed

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report $0.59 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 28.92% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. ALK’s profit would be $72.72M giving it 25.14 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $1.91 EPS previously, Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s analysts see -69.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 2.23M shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has declined 8.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines awarded top ranking among Traditional Carriers in J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for 11th consecutive year; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP TO REPORT FINL RESULTS

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.31 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

Among 13 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Alaska Air Group had 19 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 26 report. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Imperial Capital upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, November 30, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, October 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 110.60 million shares or 5.83% more from 104.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts Communication Ma owns 577,193 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 3,038 shares. Gru One Trading L P stated it has 33,159 shares. Victory Inc owns 135,589 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Palladium Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 7,015 shares. Motco holds 220 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,183 shares. 49,307 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,715 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 245 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 205,401 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 645,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 4,114 are held by M Secs. 21,021 were accumulated by Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Company.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $441,413 activity. On Monday, October 29 HARRISON ANDREW R sold $58,171 worth of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 930 shares. 2,500 shares valued at $182,801 were sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, November 27. On Friday, August 31 the insider TACKETT SHANE R sold $200,441.

