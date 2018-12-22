Analysts See $0.69 EPS for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI); Efc Bancorp (EFC) Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to report $0.69 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 64.29% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. MSBI’s profit would be $16.36 million giving it 7.33 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 7.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 176,998 shares traded or 140.09% up from the average. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) has declined 28.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.21% the S&P500. Some Historical MSBI News: 04/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Announces Participation in D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC – JEFFREY G. LUDWIG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT OF CO AND CEO OF MIDLAND STATES BANK; 07/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Names Jeffrey Ludwig President; 26/04/2018 – Midland States Bancorp 1Q EPS 8c; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP NAMES LUDWIG PRESIDENT, CEO OF BANK; 08/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Midland States Bancorp; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC – STEPHEN A. ERICKSON HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDLAND STATES BANK; 08/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Midland States Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSBI)

Efc Bancorp Inc (EFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.25, from 2.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 15 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 15 cut down and sold their holdings in Efc Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 13.06 million shares, up from 12.90 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Efc Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company has market cap of $479.78 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. It has a 18.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles.

More notable recent Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Next Step in CEO Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Jennifer L. DiMotta to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Completes the Acquisition of Alpine Bancorporation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) CEO Leon Holschbach on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Ellington Management Group Llc holds 4.4% of its portfolio in Ellington Financial LLC for 1.03 million shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 1.88 million shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Partners Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The Illinois-based West Family Investments Inc. has invested 1.86% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,896 shares.

Analysts await Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.22 per share. EFC’s profit will be $10.88 million for 10.46 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ellington Financial LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ellington Financial completes $232.5M securitization – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mortgage REITs log in a good day – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ellington Financial plans REIT conversion – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Seekers: Ignore This Overlooked 10% Yielder At Your Own Peril – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ellington Financial details strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2018.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $455.20 million. It primarily acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; mortgage servicing rights; and real property and mortgage-related derivatives. It has a 8.37 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in corporate debt and equity securities, including distressed debt, collateralized loan obligations, and non-mortgage-related derivatives; and other financial assets, including private debt and equity investments in mortgage-related entities.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 220,628 shares traded or 181.26% up from the average. Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) has risen 4.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EFC News: 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans; 23/03/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC 2017 K-1 Tax Package Now Available; 16/05/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC EFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $16; 07/03/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $19.35, OR $19.05 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of April 30, 2018; 06/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $19.56, OR $19.24 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 02/04/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC – JR HERLIHY ASSUMED ROLE OF CFO; 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 07/05/2018 – ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC EFC.N – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 WAS $19.90, OR $19.58 ON A DILUTED BASIS; 06/04/2018 – Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2018