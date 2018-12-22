Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $0.77 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.94% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. GWB’s profit would be $44.41 million giving it 9.77 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Great Western Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 1.91 million shares traded or 301.76% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 16.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) stake by 4.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 150,703 shares as Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)’s stock declined 17.33%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 3.58 million shares with $100.62M value, down from 3.73M last quarter. Avis Budget Group Inc. now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.48% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 2.32M shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 34.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 18/04/2018 – Avis Returns to Japan With Presence at Gateway Airports; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 22/03/2018 – SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS INTEND TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF FIVE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT UPCOMING AVIS ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTED JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 7; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COUPLED WITH ADDITION OF LURIE AND SHAMMO, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 31.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CAR’s profit will be $23.98 million for 18.48 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.69% negative EPS growth.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 2,085 shares to 1.84M valued at $507.63M in 2018Q3. It also upped National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) stake by 40,214 shares and now owns 5.42M shares. Adient Plc was raised too.

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atlas Copco looks to battery spark in changing car industry – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Your Credit Card Rental Car Coverage Doesnâ€™t Include – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “UK consumers gloomiest since 2013, car production slumps – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hyundai to invest around $880 mln in Indonesia, open car plant – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Automotive Advances Humanized User Experience for the Digital Car of the Future – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CAR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 80.68 million shares or 1.69% less from 82.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Mgmt owns 14,240 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 119,250 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Bbr Prns reported 15,000 shares. 4.04M are held by Nomura. Moreover, Ims Cap has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 150 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability invested in 6,896 shares. Eqis Cap owns 14,054 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company holds 0.02% or 607,364 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 95,700 shares. Strs Ohio owns 11,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Llc reported 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Schroder Inv Management Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 449,712 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 10 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2,865 shares.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $450,190 activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 13,000 shares worth $450,190 on Friday, August 17.

Among 3 analysts covering Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Avis Budget had 3 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 30 by Northcoast. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 22.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp appoints Doug Bass as President and COO – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Ken Karels on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Kenneth Karels on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Unveils Minimum Wage Hike, Special Bonuses in Wake of Tax Reform – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2018.