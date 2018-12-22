Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report $0.86 EPS on January, 16.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. CTBI’s profit would be $15.23 million giving it 11.16 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -5.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 150,593 shares traded or 352.65% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 13.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.19, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 32 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 21 trimmed and sold stock positions in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 8.48 million shares, up from 7.93 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 23 New Position: 9.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $164,366 activity. MINNIFIELD FRANKY had bought 2,275 shares worth $101,563. Hancock Charles Wayne II had sold 530 shares worth $26,317 on Tuesday, August 21. BAIRD CHARLES J sold $198,830 worth of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) on Friday, August 24. On Monday, August 27 the insider GARTNER JAMES J sold $16,455. Shares for $9,830 were bought by St. Charles Anthony W..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 9 investors sold Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.06 million shares or 0.46% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent stated it has 6,600 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 32,557 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 33,456 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Axa reported 6,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset accumulated 286,865 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 313,022 shares. 6,558 were reported by Professional Advisory Ser. Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 173,873 shares. Martingale Asset L P holds 0.03% or 55,735 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Northern Trust stated it has 546,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 91,030 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company has market cap of $679.88 million. The firm accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It has a 11.62 P/E ratio. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset financing.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund for 391,206 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owns 322,396 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc has 1.07% invested in the company for 206,978 shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 278,097 shares.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $635.80 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 9.21 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.