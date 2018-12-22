WEBJET LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) had an increase of 10.37% in short interest. WEBJF’s SI was 18,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 10.37% from 16,400 shares previously. It closed at $8.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $0.93 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 29.17% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. SNV’s profit would be $108.24M giving it 8.30 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Synovus Financial Corp.’s analysts see -2.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 4.64 million shares traded or 124.81% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 30.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Synovus Financial had 8 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of SNV in report on Monday, November 12 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 23 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 9 by Wood. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 3.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Small-Cap Bank Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar – Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Synovus Financial (SNV) Names Kevin Blair as COO – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zack Bishop to Join Synovus as EVP of Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Small-Cap Banks, Amazon Pay, and More – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel divisions. It has a 30.61 P/E ratio. The firm enables its clients to compare, combine, and book travel flights, hotel accommodation, holiday package deals, car hire, travel insurance, motorhomes, and cruises, as well as offers digital marketing consultancy services.

Another recent and important Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Webjet Ltd. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2018.