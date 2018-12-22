Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report $0.98 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.52% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. HRC’s profit would be $65.94 million giving it 21.63 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.63 EPS previously, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -39.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 896,509 shares traded or 57.97% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 12.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities

Among 10 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 10 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CHRW in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has “Positive” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 3. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $97 target in Wednesday, August 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by JP Morgan. See C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) latest ratings:

31/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $111 New Target: $102 Maintain

18/10/2018 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $107 Initiates Coverage On

22/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $92 New Target: $97 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $101 New Target: $106 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $93 New Target: $98 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $82 New Target: $86 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100 New Target: $105 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100 New Target: $101 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Old Target: $76 Upgrade

11/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $71 Upgrade

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.70 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, communications technologies and software solutions, and health care furniture; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 22.73 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, and MetaNeb systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

Among 5 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings had 6 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 30.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hill-Rom announces executive appointments – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hill-Rom and EarlySense launches patient monitoring technology for Centrella Smart+ Beds – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention (NYSE:X)(NASDAQ:STLD)(NUE)(AKS) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 19 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 1.60% less from 54.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 7,674 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.27% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 36,866 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). First Light Asset Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 2,144 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp has 53,586 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 614,733 shares in its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.93% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Chase Investment Counsel, Virginia-based fund reported 9,148 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 110,035 shares. Asset has 3,740 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd has 282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Leuthold Gp Lc owns 0.06% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 5,453 shares. Trexquant Invest L P reported 4,895 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 899,820 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $713,769 activity. $713,769 worth of stock was sold by FRANK ANDREAS G on Wednesday, November 28.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why C.H. Robinson (CHRW) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Transparency19 Unveils New Immersive Format, Keynotes – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Leidos Holdings, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and KBR – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 113.12 million shares or 2.21% less from 115.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Michigan-based Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.75% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Bahl Gaynor accumulated 14,856 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.61% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Riverhead Management Ltd invested in 5,019 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 15,065 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Gsa Prns Llp owns 16,156 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. North Star Investment accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 104,506 shares for 8.22% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl owns 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 160 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 211,965 shares stake. 12,519 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.24% or 5,380 shares. Roberts Glore & Communication Il invested 1.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 2.21M shares traded or 78.64% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has risen 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97