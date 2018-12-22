Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report $1.10 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 27.91% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. VZ’s profit would be $4.55B giving it 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Verizon Communications Inc.’s analysts see -9.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ)

Laffer Investments decreased Nustar Logistics Lp (NSS) stake by 1.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 149 shares as Nustar Logistics Lp (NSS)’s stock 0.00%. The Laffer Investments holds 11,868 shares with $299.67M value, down from 12,017 last quarter. Nustar Logistics Lp now has $1.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 116,024 shares traded or 137.80% up from the average. NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $226.93 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 7.02 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Tuesday, September 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $58 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 4. JP Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Wednesday, October 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $62 target. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $62 target in Monday, December 3 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Verizon Communications Inc. shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 0 investors sold NSS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 177,958 shares or 0.38% more from 177,288 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 70,064 shares. Laffer Invs invested in 0% or 11,868 shares. Snow Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 12,101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oxbow Lc holds 0.26% or 83,925 shares.