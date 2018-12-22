Analysts See $2.67 EPS for L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL); Uranium Energy (UEC)’s Sentiment Is 1.63

Analysts expect L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) to report $2.67 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 13.62% from last quarter’s $2.35 EPS. LLL’s profit would be $210.13M giving it 15.57 P/E if the $2.67 EPS is correct. After having $2.85 EPS previously, L3 Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -6.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.70% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $166.24. About 1.49 million shares traded or 69.69% up from the average. L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) has declined 5.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLL News: 09/05/2018 – L3 Appoints Rita S. Lane to Its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – L3 Technologies Names Melanie Heitkamp as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies Still Sees 2018 Operating Income $1.1B-$1.125B; 24/05/2018 – Lll HEN INDUSTRIES BHD LHEN.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 2.5 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To L3 Technologies’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies Sees Deal Completed in Summe; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.34; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies Backs 2018 View of Sales $9.85B-$10.05B; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.72, from 2.35 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 39 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 24 sold and decreased stakes in Uranium Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 40.81 million shares, up from 39.94 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Uranium Energy Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 14 Increased: 23 New Position: 16.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. for 403,454 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 421,432 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.11% invested in the company for 321,000 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Progeny 3 Inc., a Washington-based fund reported 58,140 shares.

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2019 Q1 Report – PRNewswire" on December 10, 2018

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. The company has market cap of $210.84 million. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005.

The stock increased 2.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 2.85M shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has declined 25.45% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. L3 Technologies had 5 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 30. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.08 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial clients in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs.