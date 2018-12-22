Ancora Advisors Trimmed Its United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) Holding; MV Oil Trust (MVO)’s Sentiment Is 2.4

MV Oil Trust (MVO) investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.97, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 12 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 5 decreased and sold stakes in MV Oil Trust. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.29 million shares, down from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MV Oil Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) stake by 32.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 22,363 shares as United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC)’s stock declined 9.98%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 46,701 shares with $1.05 million value, down from 69,064 last quarter. United Ins Hldgs Corp now has $693.77 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 368,302 shares traded or 158.79% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has risen 11.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Ashland Global Hldgs Inc stake by 8,500 shares to 51,934 valued at $4.36 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Armstrong Flooring Inc Com stake by 52,676 shares and now owns 769,331 shares. J Alexanders Hldgs was raised too.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 103.90% or $0.80 from last year’s $0.77 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold UIHC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.42 million shares or 4.78% more from 13.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 74,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bank owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 1 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc holds 0% or 611 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 156 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 252,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 284,279 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Com owns 46,701 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 56,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.46 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 21,950 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Citigroup reported 12,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 462,000 shares.

Rr Advisors Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in MV Oil Trust for 1.00 million shares. Bluefin Trading Llc owns 82,561 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 19,239 shares. The Indiana-based Kessler Investment Group Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,586 shares.

The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 64,275 shares traded or 40.82% up from the average. MV Oil Trust (MVO) has risen 10.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MVO News: 14/03/2018 MV Oil Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/04/2018 – MV Oil Trust Announces Trust First Quarter Distribution

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $69.00 million. The Company’s properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing gas and oil wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. It has a 5.31 P/E ratio.

