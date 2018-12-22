Hallmark Financial Services Inc (HALL) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.46, from 0.62 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 26 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 24 trimmed and sold equity positions in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 11.44 million shares, up from 11.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hallmark Financial Services Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 17 Increased: 21 New Position: 5.

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stake by 14.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Anderson Hoagland & Co acquired 6,240 shares as Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 48,955 shares with $3.03M value, up from 42,715 last quarter. Schlumberger Limited now has $49.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on March, 11. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 113.46% or $0.59 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. HALL’s profit will be $1.26 million for 38.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.57% negative EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 6.02% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for 298,054 shares. Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 1.00 million shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Llc has 1.95% invested in the company for 1.68 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 135,230 shares.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $195.03 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 40.75 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.

Among 8 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, July 23. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $82 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 22. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Monday, November 26.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E also bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares. The insider AYAT SIMON sold 60,000 shares worth $3.40M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Flippin Bruce Porter stated it has 166,804 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 2.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trustco Fincl Bank Corporation N Y stated it has 0.45% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Freestone Cap Holdings Ltd Liability holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 7,310 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whittier Company has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). D L Carlson Gru invested 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Wealth Advsrs owns 22,020 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 268,098 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 854,486 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,800 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 20,300 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Spinnaker holds 28,497 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

