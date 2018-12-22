Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 46 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 48 reduced and sold stock positions in Hooker Furniture Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 10.10 million shares, up from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hooker Furniture Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 32 Increased: 28 New Position: 18.

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 8.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 20,802 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 210,986 shares with $6.26M value, down from 231,788 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $229.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – BUYOUT FIRM WORKING WITH BANK OF AMERICA, NOMURA TO SEEK BUYERS; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts

Zpr Investment Management holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation for 43,141 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 396,527 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nwq Investment Management Company Llc has 0.86% invested in the company for 1.45 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 0.74% in the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 157,533 shares.

The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 103,324 shares traded or 145.39% up from the average. Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) has declined 39.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $95,908 activity.

More notable recent Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hooker Furniture goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) CEO Paul Toms on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Hooker Furniture Quarterly Sales, Income Gains Led by Hooker Branded Segment – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hooker Furniture: Sell-Off Is Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home furnishings marketing, design, and logistics firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $304.54 million. The firm designs, makes, imports, and markets residential household furniture products. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Hooker Casegoods, Upholstery, Home Meridian, and All Other.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 0.19% or 50,700 shares. Metropolitan Life, New York-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. One Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,675 shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 75,910 shares. Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Counsel Limited Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tiger Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 706,700 shares. 16,056 were reported by Weatherstone. 7.67 million are owned by Causeway Mgmt Limited Liability. Spectrum Mgmt Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 230 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com has 162,365 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 38,427 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id invested in 11,440 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability has 1.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 173,520 shares. 5.46 million are owned by Factory Mutual Insur Com.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Bulls Vs. Bears – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Twitter, AT&T, Bank of America – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, December 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $35 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 12 by Wood. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets.