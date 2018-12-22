Andra Ap-Fonden decreased Alkermes Plc (ALKS) stake by 71.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 27,900 shares as Alkermes Plc (ALKS)’s stock declined 15.75%. The Andra Ap-Fonden holds 11,100 shares with $471,000 value, down from 39,000 last quarter. Alkermes Plc now has $4.42B valuation. The stock decreased 4.40% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 1.33M shares traded or 37.29% up from the average. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 35.03% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC ALKS.O – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUES TO RANGE FROM $975 MLN TO $1.025 BLN FOR FY18; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes: Evaluating Impact of Update on Previously-Issued Fincl Guidance for 2018; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes: Strongly Disagrees With FDA’s Conclusions and Plans to Appeal FDA’s Decision; 29/03/2018 – Alkermes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Expects 2018 R&D Expenses of $415M-$445M; 30/05/2018 – Alkermes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – I’ve queried the FDA on $ALKS. They won’t tell me anything, but if anyone doesn’t think there’s a tidal shift on standards underway at the agency, they’re not paying attention; 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE ALKERMES LAUNCHES AWARD PROGRAM TO SUPPORT AND ADVANCE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DISORDERS RESEARCH; 04/05/2018 – Alkermes Launches Award Program To Support And Advance Central Nervous System Disorders Research; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes: Topline Results From ENLIGHTEN-2 Study Expected in 4Q 2018

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) stake by 21.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 190,100 shares as Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG)’s stock declined 28.12%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 1.09M shares with $4.35M value, up from 897,500 last quarter. Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev now has $764.02 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 7.18 million shares traded or 35.57% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 53.06% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold ALKS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 152.54 million shares or 0.25% more from 152.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 299 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 7,543 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 60,737 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 32,032 shares. Moreover, Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 291,452 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Llc owns 145,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De invested in 295,527 shares or 0% of the stock. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 11,281 shares. Principal Gru invested in 0% or 45,735 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Bogle Management Limited Partnership De reported 0.05% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Pictet Asset Management reported 485,995 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.2 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Alkermes plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% negative EPS growth.

Andra Ap-Fonden increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,100 shares to 27,300 valued at $6.16 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 5,900 shares. Ca Inc (NASDAQ:CA) was raised too.

