Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co (MIC) by 1106.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 210,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,340 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.58 billion, up from 19,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 1.70 million shares traded or 84.45% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Ann; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA Announces Intent to Acquire Additional Shrs of MIC; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP’S EXTERNAL MANAGER, MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT (USA), “MUST BE DISSOLVED”; 23/04/2018 – ALIGNED ENERGY REPORTS NEW MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead; 07/05/2018 – MIC: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR CO.’S SLATE; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Hldrs to Vote Against the Re-Election of Board at Annual Meeting

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 81.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 8,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,178 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, up from 10,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $569.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 178 shares to 167,645 shares, valued at $27.57B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,705 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

