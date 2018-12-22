Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 85.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 8,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,497 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $226,000, down from 10,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 9.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 7,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,715 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.51 million, down from 76,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 2.15 million shares traded or 281.47% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 29.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $647.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, October 14. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $146 target. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 18. UBS upgraded International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, September 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $180 target. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Societe Generale. As per Tuesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JMP Securities initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, November 20 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Goldman Sachs.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. WADDELL FREDERICK H had bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722. The insider OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673. Swedish Joseph also bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. Shares for $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $998,835 was bought by Rometty Virginia M.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 12.28% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $80.99 million for 9.89 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q2.

Among 9 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 21 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Dougherty & Company maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 23 report. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 31 by Benchmark. The stock has “Buy” rating by Dougherty & Company on Monday, June 13. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy”. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 12 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, January 4 by Pacific Crest. Deutsche Bank maintained MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 12. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by Benchmark.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $917.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Intermediate (CIU) by 41,270 shares to 59,340 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.