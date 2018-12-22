Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 57.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.35M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.92 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 10.01M shares traded or 14.96% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC. (“MFLEX”); 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 88.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 14,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $548,000, down from 16,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98M shares traded or 166.89% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM)

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 8,614 shares to 453,014 shares, valued at $16.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 125,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,047 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.59M for 28.50 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $9.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,000 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $21.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 37,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,800 shares, and cut its stake in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 18 sales for $3.59 million activity. Another trade for 355 shares valued at $5,345 was made by Tan Lay Koon on Monday, July 16. Another trade for 10,665 shares valued at $147,364 was made by Collier Christopher on Monday, July 2. The insider Bennett David P sold $44,424. Another trade for 10,468 shares valued at $144,642 was sold by Barbier Francois. Shares for $851,760 were sold by Britt Douglas on Tuesday, July 17. On Monday, October 15 Li Jennifer sold $593 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 48 shares.

