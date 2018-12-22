Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (AIV) by 21.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 6,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,816 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76M, up from 32,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 4.32M shares traded or 216.43% up from the average. Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has risen 7.21% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIV News: 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees Deal Cutting Adjusted FFO by 4c/Share in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees Closing of Transaction in 3Q; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – Prominent Developer Carl Dranoff Sells Six Philadelphia Area Apartment Communities to Aimco; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Expects 2018 AFFO to Be $2.08 to $2.18/Share; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q EPS 52c; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.39 TO $2.49; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apartment Investment and Management, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIV); 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AIMCO TO SELL ITS ASSET MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO TO RELATED COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Net $83.8M

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) by 162.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.35M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Exelixis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 9.18M shares traded or 124.87% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 20.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis and Invenra Enter Into Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Biologics to Treat Cancer; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF IMPROVING OVERALL SURVIVAL VERSUS REGORAFENIB; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN

