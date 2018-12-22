Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) by 13.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 18,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,903 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.60 million, up from 134,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 7.22M shares traded or 131.94% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 23.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado’s Election, Campbell’s Board Will Consist of 13 Members; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits; company cuts forecast, to review portfolio; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits After Share Slump; McLoughlin Steps In; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin; 20/05/2018 – Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 47.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 1,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,078 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $613,000, down from 3,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $239.49. About 1.03M shares traded or 69.83% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 42.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold CPB shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 154.02 million shares or 4.27% less from 160.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,950 are owned by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 3.32 million shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments Lc has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 15,790 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Birinyi Associate Incorporated holds 8,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 34,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sageworth Tru Company holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. 669,419 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Brandywine Managers Lc has invested 87.87% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 11,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 173 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 204,151 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Gamco Et Al has 0.11% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 500 shares.

Since September 30, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $200,037 activity.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $22.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 22,480 shares to 187,775 shares, valued at $27.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp Sponsored Adr (NYSE:KT) by 151,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Com (NYSE:CHT).

Among 18 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 6% are positive.

Among 30 analysts covering Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 37.11% or $0.72 from last year’s $1.94 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $110.63 million for 22.51 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.41% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $14.58 million activity. ALLISON RICHARD E JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.40M. Shares for $2.95 million were sold by DOYLE J PATRICK on Friday, August 24.