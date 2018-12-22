Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.73 million, down from 41,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Fca Corp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp sold 4,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $752,000, down from 14,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $99.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 36,800 shares to 41,450 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. Shares for $2.02M were sold by Denton David M. Bisaccia Lisa had sold 21,534 shares worth $1.72 million on Monday, October 1. 14,229 shares valued at $1.17M were sold by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14. 8,564 shares were sold by Hourican Kevin, worth $642,300 on Monday, August 27.

