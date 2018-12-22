Cahill Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 147.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, up from 1,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 1,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,704 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97M, up from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $386.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 51,854 shares to 52,093 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 19,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,609 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Ignored Truth – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “DA Davidson Says Buy The Dip In Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canaccord cuts Apple target on “lackluster” XR – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple downgraded on market saturation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: GOOG, SHOP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 21. FBN Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 4 by Tigress Financial. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 14 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 2. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Gabelli on Friday, December 1. The company was maintained on Monday, December 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 11 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 411,368 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regis Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Private Tru stated it has 35,690 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 2.15 million shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Montgomery Invest Mngmt holds 1.77% or 19,100 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) has 1.06M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 64,663 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 5.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 123,192 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 65,460 shares. St Germain D J stated it has 4.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 3.29 million shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca stated it has 6.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Asset Management Com Lc stated it has 18,510 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of MA in report on Thursday, February 11 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, December 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 29 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14000 target in Thursday, July 27 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Piper Jaffray. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 7.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. Shares for $959,993 were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17.