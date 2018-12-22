Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 21.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 29,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,083 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.82M, up from 135,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 5.42M shares traded or 130.87% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 59.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,228 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.95 million, down from 36,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold LULU shares while 138 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 97.93 million shares or 2.07% less from 100.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 238 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Samlyn Ltd has invested 0.34% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Korea Corporation invested in 309,952 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 1,280 are held by Alps Incorporated. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 15,341 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 113,628 shares. Franklin reported 18,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp reported 1,373 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.04% or 151,037 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 3,800 shares. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Limited has 0.52% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 2,777 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,450 shares.

Among 42 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $610.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,606 shares to 140,797 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,367 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $232.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 11,025 shares to 76,531 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 16,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).