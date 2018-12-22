Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 17.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 6,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45 million, down from 38,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 49.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,932 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $662,000, down from 5,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, September 28 report. Needham upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 23. As per Wednesday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Drexel Hamilton. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 1 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Lowers Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target, Says DRAM Cycle Deteriorating Faster Than Projected – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, MU – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron Technology Stock Bulls Have a Trade War Advantage – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Happily Adding – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Negative News As Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. SWITZ ROBERT E also sold $5.40 million worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 9,300 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Tegean Capital Management Lc stated it has 325,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 345,544 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Qs Investors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 34,108 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 284,048 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rampart Management Ltd has invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Laurion Management Lp accumulated 590,329 shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 117,100 shares. Arvest National Bank Trust Division holds 1.27% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 415,321 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 149,176 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management reported 503 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 934,759 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nine Masts Cap holds 0.17% or 14,058 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 733 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7,440 shares to 23,201 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 8,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 459,263 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 2.41% or 2.03M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motco has invested 1.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild & Asset Us has 304,348 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 89,369 shares. Whitnell And has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adirondack Tru, a New York-based fund reported 20,323 shares. Founders Fincl Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 158,164 shares. Ssi Invest reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, First Personal Svcs has 1.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenwood Capital Assoc Llc invested in 1.77% or 35,898 shares. 6,655 are owned by Solaris Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Cap Intl Sarl holds 1.38% or 64,275 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 3, 2018 : TRCO, TSRO, AMD, QQQ, SQQQ, AAPL, BABA, NIO, GSK, GE, NOK, JD – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Qualcomm’s Dividend Safe? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Warren Buffett Adding To Apple Under $175? – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Broadcom’s Results Say About Apple’s iPhone Units – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $149.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Broad Usd Invt Grd Corp Bd Etf (CRED) by 7,170 shares to 9,982 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Sunday, August 16. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Gabelli on Friday, December 1 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 17 by Longbow. HSBC initiated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, December 16 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 20 by Canaccord Genuity.